Roxanne Krauss, 54, of Honey Brook, passed away Tuesday, July 23rd at Reading Hospital.

Born in West Chester, Pa., on June 13, 1965, a daughter of Wilma Mack, of

Downingtown, Pa., and the late Robert Rodgers. She was the widow of Andrew Krauss.

Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.