Roxanne (Schilling) Reichardt, 78, of Denver, PA, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully in The Gardens at Stevens on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John Maynard Reichardt, Sr. Born in Reading on July 23, 1941, Roxanne was a daughter of the late Leonard and Edith R. (Gieringer) Schilling. She attended Reading area schools and was a member of Koinos Community Church in Sinking Spring. Roxanne was employed for over 25 years with the County of Berks in Domestic Relations. Roxanne loved Christmas! This time of year was her favorite. Shopping for her children or grandchildren. She enjoyed her big family and was proud of each of them. She liked to attend their sporting events and cheer them on. She made the world’s best chocolate cake and to this day there is a mystery shrouding the exact ingredients. She also liked Native American décor and really enjoyed Pow Wows. Roxanne enjoyed Elvis, country music and line dancing. She was easy with a smile and had a child like enthusiasm for life. Surviving are six children: John Maynard Reichardt, Jr. and his wife, Julia of Exeter Twp., Christopher Scott Reichardt and his wife, Christine of Leesport, Stephen Dale Reichardt and his wife, Carol of Mohnton, Teresa Marie Reichardt and her wife, Lori Witmer of Reading, Christine Ann (Reichardt) Guistwite and her husband, Todd of Leesport and Eric Vincent Reichardt and his wife, Kimberly of Denver; eight grandchildren: Tiffany Reichardt, Wyeth Vantine, Tanner Reichardt, Hayley Reichardt, Aubrie (Reichardt) Mroz, Arie Reichardt, Jordan Marker and Madisyn Marker and three great grandchildren, William Covell, Ryan Covell and Gabriel Marker. Also surviving are a brother, Leonard Schilling and his wife, Kathy and a sister, Donna Schilling. A funeral service will be at 12pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606 with her pastor, Rev. Timothy Diehl officiating. Family and friends are invited to the viewing in the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 to 12pm. Roxanne will be entombed with her husband, John in the Mausoleum in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading. Memorial donation can be made in memory of Roxanne Riechardt to the at . Fond memories and online condolences can be made at www.AumansInc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019