Roy Calvin Schaeffer Roy Calvin Schaeffer, age 83, passed away on September 3, 2020, at Courtyard Seasons in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born on January 9, 1937 to Carl L. Schaeffer and Viola (Sattizahn) Schaeffer who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his youngest sister Margaret Hubler of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania. Roy was married to his wife Betty for 54 years before her passing on October 12, 2014. Roy is survived by his children Scott (Diana) Schaeffer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Mark (Katie) Schaeffer of Lakeside Park, Kentucky and Stephen (Tonya) Schaeffer of Loveland, Ohio; three grandchildren, Miranda, Lucie and Piper; and sister Jean Campbell of San Jose, California. Roy served 33 years in the Air Force beginning December 29, 1954, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served during that time at WPAFB as Deputy Chief of Military Personnel, and he belonged to the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). In retirement, Roy volunteered for Retiree Activities for Officers at the Base hospital. Roy also achieved a Master’s Degree in his educational endeavors attending Nebraska University. Roy was an avid collector, and spent much of his free time searching for bargains at local thrift stores and flea markets. Roy loved his grandchildren (and his granddogs) dearly. With that sentiment in mind, in lieu of flowers, contributions to 4 Paws for Ability Inc. in Xenia, Ohio would be greatly appreciated. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 5:00-7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Main Chapel at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Face Masks and Social Distancing are required for all events.



