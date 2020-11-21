Roy David Derr Roy David Derr, 88, of State College, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at AristaCare At Hearthside. Born January 4, 1932, in Kenhorst, he was the son of the late Claude and Alice Ross Derr. On November 5, 1955 he married Shirley Rose Faust, who survives, and this November they celebrated 65 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by two children, Roy David Derr (commonly known as David) and his wife Kathy of State College, and Denise Alice McCracken and her husband Craig of Bellefonte; two grandchildren, Kevin Michael Derr and his fiancée Emma Abruzzo, and Kelly R. McCracken and her husband Cain Dudek; one great-grandchild, Theodore M. Dudek; one younger brother, Gordon Derr; and several nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael David Derr, who died in infancy; and nine siblings. Roy was number 10 of 11 children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, engineer, golfer, and helper to all. Roy served in the United States Army as a Corporal in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University in 1961. He was employed by Western Electric Company in January of 1961, ending his career there as a Supervisor. He retired after 28 years from what is now Lucent Technologies (formerly AT&T). He then helped establish “Brothers Home Improvement” with friends and family members, working another five years. Roy served eight years on the Governor Mifflin school board in Shillington. He was president in 1976, which enabled him to sign his own son David’s graduation diploma. He was also a past master of Masonic Puritan Lodge 740, which united with Lodge 549 F&AM. He obtained his 50-year pin in 2012. For ten years Roy helped coach Central Catholic High School girls’ volleyball. He was also the assistant boy scout leader of his son David’s troop. Roy derived a great satisfaction from helping people and loved life. He was the handy-man of the neighborhood. He enjoyed family outings, family vacations, and playing golf with his working buddies and other friends, until he was unable to do so. He never got his hole in one, but he did golf his age at 82! Roy loved his wife, loved his family, loved people in general. Celebration of life will be held at a date to be named later. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org
. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.