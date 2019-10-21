|
Passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Kutztown Manor. He was the husband of Doris J. (Hottenstein) Lindenmuth. They were married on July 4, 1970 and celebrated 49 years of marriage. Born in Ashland, he was the son of the late Harrison and Mary (Reich) Lindenmuth. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Roy worked as a brick setter for Glen-Gery Brick Corporation, Perry Twp. He was a member of St. Paul's (Smoke) Lutheran Church, Windsor Twp. Roy was a member of the Hamburg Lions Club for over 40 years, where he was a former president and board member. He was a member of Wagner-Good Post 216 V.F.W., Hamburg; Behler-Hein Post 637 American Legion, Hamburg; and a life member of Union Fire Co. No. 1 Hamburg and beneficial association. He was also a member and former treasurer of the Hamburg Berks Encore. Roy enjoyed camping and gardening. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Gloria S. (Lindenmuth), wife of William Heffner, Bern Twp.; and Terry L. Lindenmuth, husband of Amy, Lewes, Del.; step-son, Robert E. Wolfe Jr., husband of Joy, Ashland; and step-daughters, Jacqueline M. (Wolfe), wife of Bill Smith, Bowmansville; and Robin F. Wolfe, Hamburg; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Roy is also survived by one sister, Grace Jones, Ashland. He was preceded in death by a son, Larry A. Lindenmuth; step-daughter, Beverly (Wolfe) Schaeffer; and two brothers, Lester and Edward Lindenmuth. Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Thursday, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Lions Club service will be held on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hamburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 482, Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019