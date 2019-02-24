Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Reifsnyder.

Roy C. Reifsnyder, 93, died Friday,

February 15, 2019, at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

He was born April 18, 1925 in Reading, Pa. He was predeceased by his wife, Jane D.

Reifsnyder in 2004. He served in the U.S.

Navy and was a survivor of World War II.

He is survived by his four children: Christine B., married to John Black, York; David L. Reifsnyder, Pequea; Wendy J., married to James Hilt, Mt. Joy; Jayne S. Dougherty, Lancaster; 2 sisters, Janice Schlegel, married to Alan,

Cherry Hill, New Jersey; June Bartlett, Marietta, Georgia; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S.

Robeson St., Robesonia, PA. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon in the church

social hall for the family and guests following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.




