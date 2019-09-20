Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
Roy Schmeck


1927 - 2019
Roy Schmeck Obituary

Roy Howard Schmeck, 91, formerly of

Laureldale, died September 17, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

He was the husband of Sue Marie (Boyer) Schmeck, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.

Born November 19, 1927, in Reading, he was a son of the late Howard Elmer and Eva (Gehris) Schmeck.

Roy was employed with Spring Air Mattress Company, Reading, for over 30 years, retiring in 1990.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three daughters: Susan J., wife of John H.B. Newpher, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; Royetta A., wife of Felix M. Cruz, of Sinking Spring; and Linda M., wife of Kevin T. Gallagher, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are his six grandchildren: Thomas Newpher, David Newpher, Todd Cruz, Jared Cruz, Timothy

Gallagher and Jennie Gallagher; and seven

great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from

10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek

Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Topton American Legion. Checks may be made payable to: "Ray A. Master Post #217," 133 Centre Avenue, Topton, PA 19562.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
