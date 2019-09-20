|
Roy Howard Schmeck, 91, formerly of
Laureldale, died September 17, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.
He was the husband of Sue Marie (Boyer) Schmeck, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
Born November 19, 1927, in Reading, he was a son of the late Howard Elmer and Eva (Gehris) Schmeck.
Roy was employed with Spring Air Mattress Company, Reading, for over 30 years, retiring in 1990.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three daughters: Susan J., wife of John H.B. Newpher, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; Royetta A., wife of Felix M. Cruz, of Sinking Spring; and Linda M., wife of Kevin T. Gallagher, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are his six grandchildren: Thomas Newpher, David Newpher, Todd Cruz, Jared Cruz, Timothy
Gallagher and Jennie Gallagher; and seven
great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Tuesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from
10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek
Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Topton American Legion. Checks may be made payable to: "Ray A. Master Post #217," 133 Centre Avenue, Topton, PA 19562.
For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.