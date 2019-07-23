Ruby E. (Eager) Fryberger, 97, of

Brecknock Township, Berks County, passed away July 19, 2019, in ManorCare, Sinking Spring, where she was a guest.

She was the wife of the late Cornelius G. "Barney" Fryberger. She and Barney were married for 49 1/2 years prior to his passing on April 25, 1992. Born in Brunnersville, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lillian E. (Fryberger) Eager.

Ruby worked in the professional cleaning service business. She was a member of Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, Knauers, where she taught sunday school for many years. She was a charter member and past officer for 40 years at Brecknock Twp. Fire Co. Ladies Aux. She loved to do things to make money for the fire company. Ruby was a great pie maker and cake baker.

She is survived by her sons, Russell J., husband of Dorothy Fryberger, Stevens, Lancaster County; Randy S., husband of Kathleen Oplinger, Mohnton; her grandchildren: Clinton, husband of Nicole Fryberger; Laurel Fryberger; Audra Fryberger; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son, Robert L. Fryberger, in 2009.

Relatives and friends may call on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave, Shillington. Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Rachael Dietz will begin at 10:30. Interment in Allegheny Union Cemetery, Alleghenyville, Pa. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



