Rudi Phillip Ziegler Rudi Phillip Ziegler, 85, of Leesport, passed away November 17, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Shirley L. (Stout) Readinger- Ziegler, to whom he married on October 16, 2005. Born January 13, 1935 in Munchberg, Germany, he was the son of the late Max Abraham and Matilda (Ott) Ziegler. Rudi was the owner operator of Ziegler’s Delicatessen in Islip, New York; Lyndenhurst, Long Island, NY; and Bayview NY. He also owned Kresgeville General Store in Kresgeville, PA. He resided 20 years in Babylon, Long Island, NY and 20 years in the Poconos. He came to the United States in 1961 and became a US citizen on April 3, 1970. Rudi loved to dance. He is survived by his wife, and step-children; Brian Lee, husband of Theresa A. Readinger of Oley and Karen Louise, wife of Anthony C. Castorani of Leesport. Also surviving are his step grandchildren: Dustin Lee Readinger, Donovan Frederick Readinger, Mary Grace Castorani and Kaitlyn Louise Castorani and a step great grandson Josiah Lee Readinger. Other survivors include his siblings; Helena Ripple and Edmund Ziegler both of Germany and nieces Inge and Dorene. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sylvia Maria Ziegler, who passed in 2003 and his brother Heinz. A funeral service will be held Friday at 12 pm at the Stitzel Funeral Home, 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held on Friday from 11-12 at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Saturday at 11am at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences can be made at : www.stitzelfuneralhomes.com