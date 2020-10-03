Rudolf Jopp

Rudolf H. Jopp, 82, passed away peacefully October 1, 2020 in the care of ManorCare Sinking Spring. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Klemick) for 59 years. Born in the Reading Hospital and growing up in Berkshire Heights, he was the son of the late Gottfried and Elsa (Schreiter) Jopp. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1955 and entered the United States Navy. Rudy had a naval career spanning 20 years which included serving in Vietnam and retired as a Lieutenant specializing in aircraft maintenance. His military experience created the opportunity for a post military career of 20 years at IBM in Reading. Always the outdoor enthusiast, over the years Rudy enjoyed skiing, fishing, his time spent at Locust Ridge Hunting Camp, and gardening in his signature straw hat. He and Judi also traveled extensively with friends and family to new places. Additionally, his children and grandchildren were a constant source of great pride. Even though the last several years were fraught with challenges, he never wavered in his commitment and devotion to his wife and relished in the wonderful memories of the vibrant life they had lived together. In addition to his wife, Rudy will be lovingly remembered by his children: Cynthia Westley, wife of Dennis, of West Chester; David Jopp, partner of Lori Scotnicki, of Hanover, NH, and Daniel R. Jopp, husband of Lisa (Unger) of Wyomissing; his brother Frederick F. Jopp of Muhlenberg Twp; and six grandchildren: Lauren, Brooke, Sarah, Ashlee, Derek, and Dylan. In lieu of flowers, Rudy’s family invites contributions in his memory to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of choice
. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be for family and closest friends and masks are encouraged. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 10, at 11 am at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.