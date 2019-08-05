|
|
Rudolph P. "Rudy" Valeriano, 75, of
Temple, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:20 p.m. in Reading Hospital.
Born in West Reading, he was the son of Betty (Bagenstose) Valeriano, of Leesport, and the late Jacob Valeriano. Rudy was a 1962 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and was employed by Mesa Airlines at the Reading Airport as a mechanic. He was a member of Temple Fire Company.
In addition to his mother, Rudy is survived by his children, Brenda E. Mackiewicz, wife of Bryan W. Mackiewicz, of Temple, and William J. Valeriano, husband of Charlotte
Valeriano, of Laureldale; and his grandchildren: Rachel, Brianna, Sophia; and great-grandchildren, Amaurie and Gianna. He is also survived by his brothers, Vincent J. Valeriano, husband of Susan Valeriano, of Temple, and Larry Valeriano, husband of Jane Valeriano, of Oley; and by his loving companion of 20 years, Lucy Ruhnke, of Laureldale.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East
Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 5, 2019