Rudolph Valeriano


1944 - 2019
Rudolph Valeriano Obituary

Rudolph P. "Rudy" Valeriano, 75, of

Temple, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:20 p.m. in Reading Hospital.

Born in West Reading, he was the son of Betty (Bagenstose) Valeriano, of Leesport, and the late Jacob Valeriano. Rudy was a 1962 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and was employed by Mesa Airlines at the Reading Airport as a mechanic. He was a member of Temple Fire Company.

In addition to his mother, Rudy is survived by his children, Brenda E. Mackiewicz, wife of Bryan W. Mackiewicz, of Temple, and William J. Valeriano, husband of Charlotte

Valeriano, of Laureldale; and his grandchildren: Rachel, Brianna, Sophia; and great-grandchildren, Amaurie and Gianna. He is also survived by his brothers, Vincent J. Valeriano, husband of Susan Valeriano, of Temple, and Larry Valeriano, husband of Jane Valeriano, of Oley; and by his loving companion of 20 years, Lucy Ruhnke, of Laureldale.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East

Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 5, 2019
