Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph Wahanik.

Rudolph J. Wahanik, 83, of Sinking Spring, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Elke I. (Buch) Wahanik.

Born in Bogota, Colombia, he was the son of the late Jose and Babette (Pöhlmann,) Wahanik.

Rudolph was employed as a hydraulic engineer for many years at WorleyParsons Resources & Energy. He was a highly respected engineer who traveled all over the world to apply his skills.

A loving husband, Rudolph had a good sense of humor and was admired by friends and family alike. Family was

always of utmost importance to him. Rudolph was always a curious person and knew a multitude of interesting facts.

In addition to his wife, Elke, Rudolph is survived by two sons: Dirk, husband of Heather Wahanik, Rohnert Park, Calif., and Armin, husband of Kristen Wahanik, Vashon

Island, Wash.; and a daughter, Astrid, wife of Richard Harmer, Cambridge, Mass. Three siblings: Enrique, Hans and Martha, all of Bogota; and six grandchildren also

survive him.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 5

Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of

arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater Berks Food Bank, 117 Morgan Dr., Reading, PA 19608.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



