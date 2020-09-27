Russel Hartman

Russel C. Hartman, “Whitey”, 93, of Hamburg, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in The Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. He was the husband of Edna J. (Strausser) Hartman, who died August 25, 2010. Born in Lynn Twp., Lehigh Co., he was the son of the late Francis A. and Bertha (Peter) Hartman. Russel was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He worked for twenty-three years for the Borough Hamburg, until his retirement in 1992. Russel previously worked at March Sportswear and Fairmount Foundry for twenty-one years. He was a member of Jacob’s Church, Lynn Twp. Russel was a member of Kutztown American Legion. He enjoyed going to casinos, traveling, camping and making candy. Russel is survived by his children: Russel C. Hartman, Jr., husband of Joan, Womelsdorf; Larry W. Hartman, husband of Terri, Klinesville; and Linda L. (Hartman), widow of David P. Senft, Tilden Twp.; seven grandchildren: Jody Hartman, Shawn Hartman, Ryan Hartman, Eric Hartman, Christine DeLong, Kimberly Kissinger and Heather Sites; twelve great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister: Joyce Saks, Topton. Russel was predeceased by his siblings: Henry, Paul, Irvin, and Milton Hartman, Ellen Reppert, Annie Ely, Bertha Adams, and Ruth Dries. A graveside service will be held at Jacob’s Cemetery, 8364 King’s Highway, New Tripoli, on Thursday at 12:30 pm. A viewing will be held at the cemetery on Thursday from 12:00 noon to 12:30 pm. Those attending are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs for the service. Memorial contributions may be sent to Jacob’s Church, 8373 King’s Highway, New Tripoli, PA 18066. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
