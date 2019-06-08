Russel M. Mengel, 89, of Orwigsburg, died Thursday, June 6th at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, Pottsville.

Russel was born in Auburn on January 24, 1930, a son of the late Iva A. (Driesbach) and Earl J. Mengel. He was the widower of Jane E. (Dunkel) Mengel.

A memorial service will be held at St. John's Church of Auburn with Reverend Walter Breiner officiating on

Friday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gathering will be from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110; of America, 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605 or the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Interment services will be private at Indiantown Gap

National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., is honored to be serving the family.



