Russel David Yoder, 83, of Hyde Park, died March 5, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading.

He was the husband of Laura Laydeen

(Avery) Yoder, to whom he was married for 60 years. Born October 31, 1935, in

Allentown, Lehigh County, he was a son of the late Russell Alvin and Joy Blank (Williams) Yoder.

As a young man, Russel was very active in the Boy Scouts, achieving Eagle Scout, and he received the Order of the

Arrow, Scouting's honor society. Russel was a 1954

graduate of Parkland High School, Allentown, where he

lettered in track and he was a 1958 graduate of Kutztown State Teacher's College. He was active in the College Choir. He also received a master's equivalency from Lehigh

University.

A proud veteran, Russel served eight years in the United States Navy Reserve, being honorably discharged as a Petty Officer, Second Class. He was employed as a science teacher for 36 years, starting his career at Emmaus School District, where he taught for 1 year before teaching in the

Muhlenberg School District for 35 years, where he retired from in 1993. He taught at Riverview Elementary, South Temple Elementary, C.E. Cole Middle School and the

Muhlenberg Middle School. A committed educator, he was known for his science displays and his work with the

Science Fair. Russel inspired many students to enter

science related fields.

Russel was President of the PSEA Muhlenberg Education Association for 11 years, as well as the Eastern Region PSEA and Parliamentarian of Berks County PSEA after he

retired. He was also an active member of the PA Science Teachers Association where he received the Honor Roll of Fellows Award for his support of the annual convention. Russel also served on the Board of Directors of the Reading Berks School Employees Credit Union for a number of years. A member of the Muhlenberg Lion's Club, he served as president and treasurer for several terms; he was also treasurer of the Muhlenberg Ambulance Association for several years.

Russel was a longtime member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Muhlenberg Township, where he served on the Church Council. A Master Mason of St. John's Lodge #435, Wyomissing, Russel was a member of both Scottish and York Rite Bodies. He was also active in Rajah Shrine and a member of the Provost Guard Unit of Rajah Shrine, where he was also president. Russel served as treasurer of Senior Club of Laureldale, where he was a member for many years.

He enjoyed fishing, painting, music and spending time at the shore. Russel was a member of the South End Gun Club of Reading.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children, David R. Yoder, husband of Mary A. Graybill, of Carlisle; and Deborah L. (Yoder) Boughter, of South Heidelberg Township. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Bruce D. Yoder, of Topton.

A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Services will be held

Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Laureldale Chapel at Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Muhlenberg Township, to be followed by burial in the cemetery.

Friends are invited to both events. The family welcomes flowers, as well as donations in Russel's memory to the

Alsace Lutheran Church. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



