Russell D. Bartholomew, 58, of
Mertztown, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, shortly after arrival.
Born in Allentown, Russell was the son of William C. and Joan J. (Zimmerman)
Bartholomew, with whom he resided.
Russell worked as a truck driver in area most of his adult life until injuries sustained in an accident prevented him from working. Russell was a quadriplegic for over 14 years and received loving care and support of his parents and family. Russell enjoyed working on and restoring cars.
In addition to his parents, William and Joan, Russell is survived by three daughters: Shelby, Melissa and Christi; a brother, Brian C. Bartholomew, Hamburg; and a sister, Laura J. Smith, Mertztown; there is also a niece, Megan L. Fox, Mertztown; and nephews, Brian C. Bartholomew Jr., and Cory J. Bartholomew, both of Hamburg.
Russell was preceded in death by a sister, Doris L.
Bartholomew; a nephew, Walter M. Fox III; and a niece, Krystal R. Bartholomew.
A funeral service to celebrate Russell's life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ,from Ludwick
Funeral Homes Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Arthur L. Hahn, Officiating. Interment in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home.
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of
arrangements. Memories and condolences may be
www.ludwickfh.com