Russell Edwin Delp, 86, of Alsace

Township, died February 19, 2019, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph, Bern Township.

He was the loving husband of Marianne Gertrud (Bernhard) Delp, to whom he was married November 23, 1954. Born October 28, 1932, in Oley, he was a son of the late Walter Ruben and Una Rebecca (Kline) Delp. Russell was self-employed as a

carpenter for the majority of his working

career. He retired from Morgan Truck in 1997. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Russell was a member of Zion-Spies Lutheran Church, Alsace Township.

A lover of the outdoors, Russell enjoyed hunting and

fishing. He loved working with his hands and built many things over the years. His pride and joy however was his family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife is his daughter, Suzanne Marie, wife of Patrick Koch, of Alsace Township.

Also surviving are his brothers, Lester Delp, of Lower

Alsace Township; and Norman Delp, of Schuylkill Haven; and his sisters, Pauline Delong, of Alsace Township; and June Ellis, of Laureldale.

There are five grandchildren: Zachary, Daniel, Rebecca, Morgan and Brandy; and ten great-grandchildren.

Russell was preceded in death by his sister, Pearl Miller; and by a great-granddaughter, Victoria.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A visitation will be held from 1:30-2:00 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion-Spies Lutheran Church, 310 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19605.

