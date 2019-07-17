Russell M. Griesemer, 91, husband of Marlene (Wilson) Griesemer, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in Amity Township, Pa., he was the son of the late LeRoy and Estella (Moyer) Griesemer. Russell worked as a carpenter, retiring from Occidental in Pottstown. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Oley. Russell was a Past Master of Boyertown Lodge #741, F&AM achieving a level of 32nd degree Mason. He was with Scottish Rite in Reading.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his three sons:

Robert, Gene and his wife, Carol, and James and his wife, Deborah. Russell also has one granddaughter, Sonja.

He was predeceased by three brothers: Ray, Ralph and Roland; and one sister, Rhea Detharidge.

A funeral will be held for Russell on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:15 a.m., at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W.

Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00a.m., followed promptly at 11:00 a.m., by a Masonic service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Russell's name to the .

Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. www.morrellfuneralhome.com



