Russell M. Hartman Jr., 87, of South Orange, N.J.,

formerly of Fleetwood, passed on Saturday the 9th of March in the residence of his daughter, Nicole, in Cranbury, N.J. He was the husband of the late Shirley M. (Hilbert) Hartman who passed in 2003.

Born in Fleetwood, Pa., the son of the late Dr. Russell M. Hartman Sr. and Mildred I. (Springer) Hartman. A 1949 graduate of Fleetwood High School, he continued his

education at Albright College with a degree in economics and received an MBA degree from New York University. Russell was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1953 to 1955.

Russell's career was in the apparel industry, beginning at Macy's, becoming president of the jeans division of Jordache Enterprises in 1978, virtually at its founding, and ending his career as chief executive and general manager of A.J. Jeanswear before retiring.

His passion was fashion, art and sculpting.

He is survived by his daughter, Nicole C. (Hartman), wife of William Solvibile Jr., of Cranbury, N.J.; grandchildren: Lucas, Tessa, Stella, Quentin and Magnolia. Also a brother, Dr. Jeffrey E. Hartman, of Spokane, Wash. Other survivors include nieces, Michelle Conway Blayney and Sara Hartman; and nephews: Nigel and Ryk Francisco, and Chase Hartman.

Russell was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn F. (Hartman) Conway and Jennifer E. Hartman.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15th at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 W. Main St., Fleetwood, Pa. Viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to time of service. Interment will be in St. Paul's Union Cemetery, Fleetwood, Pa.

Donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's

Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



