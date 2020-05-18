Russell F. Hartranft, age 93 of Millsboro, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE. He was born on January 1, 1927 in Reading, PA, son of the late Russell R. and Esther M.(Dalton) Hartranft. Mr. Hartranft was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the US Air Force during World War II. His patriotism continued throughout his life with his loyal membership to the American Legion, Post 28 in Millsboro. He built a career at UGI, retiring after 36 dedicated years. Mr. Hartranft was a loving and devoted husband, stepfather, and friend, who cherished time spent with those he held dear, above all. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hartranft was preceded in death by his brothers: Millard J. Hartranft and Warren R. Hartranft. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lois (Faber) Hartranft of Millsboro, DE; and his step-daughter, Sandra Reed of NY. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Mr. Hartranft's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 18 to May 19, 2020.