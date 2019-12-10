Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Russell E. Hoffmaster, 60, of Mohrsville, passed away Monday, December 9th, at Penn State Health St. Joseph, Reading. Russell was born in Reading, on August 19, 1959, a son of Jacqueline (Mosser) Hoffmaster, of Mohrsville and the late Ronald E. Hoffmaster. Russell graduated from Reading High School in 1977. He worked as a floor technician for Reading/Muhlenburg Vo-Tech. Russell was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Oriole's Nest 54, Denver. In additon to his mother, Russell is survived by a daughter, Sommer Britt, of Wyomissing and a a son,Steven M. husband of Tami Hoffmaster, of Ephrata; Russell is also survived by four brothers, Richard E., Robert E., Randall E., and Terry L. Hoffmaster. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
