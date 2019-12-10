|
Russell E. Hoffmaster, 60, of Mohrsville, passed away Monday, December 9th, at Penn State Health St. Joseph, Reading. Russell was born in Reading, on August 19, 1959, a son of Jacqueline (Mosser) Hoffmaster, of Mohrsville and the late Ronald E. Hoffmaster. Russell graduated from Reading High School in 1977. He worked as a floor technician for Reading/Muhlenburg Vo-Tech. Russell was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Oriole's Nest 54, Denver. In additon to his mother, Russell is survived by a daughter, Sommer Britt, of Wyomissing and a a son,Steven M. husband of Tami Hoffmaster, of Ephrata; Russell is also survived by four brothers, Richard E., Robert E., Randall E., and Terry L. Hoffmaster. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019