|
|
Russell Stanley Huyett, 78, of Cumru Township, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was the husband of Karin L. (Ruggiero) Huyett. Born in West Reading, Mr. Huyett was the son of the late Russell S. Huyett, Sr. and Ernestine B. (Ryan) Huyett. In addition to his wife, Mr. Huyett is survived by his children Melissa A. Huyett of Shillington and Diane K. Wolfel, wife of Michael Wolfel, of Morgantown and his grandchildren Alex R. Huyett and Joshua M. Wolfel. Also surviving are his siblings David Huyett of Wyomissing and Helen Marrama of Delaware. After graduating from Wyomissing High School, he served in the Air Force overseas. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Penn State. He proudly served on the Reading Police Force, reaching the rank of lieutenant, and was also the director of Emergency Management and was active in the Reading Fraternal Order of Police. Russell was a history buff who enjoyed reading historical books, and loved watching sporting events. He especially liked spending time with his grandsons and used to say, “If I had known grandchildren were this much fun, I would have had them first. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at a later date in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020