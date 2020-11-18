1/1
Russell L. Yoder
Russell L. Yoder Russell L. Yoder, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Shoemakersville to the late Milton H. and Laura (Lamm) Yoder and was the husband of Doris I. (Gregor) Yoder with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Russell was a member of Lititz Moravian Church. He played the trombone in the US Navy Band in Panama, and was in the Lititz Moravian Trombone Choir. Over the years he played in many bands and combos in Berks County. Russell was a US Navy Veteran of WWII. He was employed with Woolworth Distribution for 20 years prior to his retirement. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a niece, Judy (Bill) Anderson; two step-children, Susan and Scott James; a great-niece, Jessica Bridgland; six step-grandchildren, Mark and Patrick Hoffman, Jennifer Serna, Amanda, Lilly, and Jessica James; and six step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Roselyn Reber. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Russell’s memory may be made to Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA, 17543. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
