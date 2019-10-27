Home

Russell Lesher Obituary
Russell “Butch” John Lesher Jr., 77, of Reading, passed away in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Reading on February 15, 1942, Butch was a son of the late Russell J. Sr. and Mildred E. (Levan) Lesher. He was employed as a laboratory technician with Wilson Products for several years and lastly with Fritz Island. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the beach and sports. In his youth, he played community football. Butch volunteered for the fire department at Fritz Island. Surviving are two daughters, Beth Jennifer (Lesher) Maurer and her husband, Donald Mark Maurer, of Bernville; and Heather Krist (Lesher) Krauss, of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren: Jessica Eden, Noah Andrew, Alex Matthew and Hannah Elizabeth; and several extended family members. A funeral service for Butch will be at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606, with Rev. Dr. Robert Aregood officiating. A viewing will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m. Butch will be laid to rest in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
