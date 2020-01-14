|
Russell M. Lesher, 80, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. He was the husband of June G. (Kimmel) Lesher. They were married November 26, 1959 and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Born in Penn Twp., he was the son of the late Paul E. Lesher, and Mabel K. (Blatt) Lesher Strausser. He attended Perry High School. He served in the National Guard. Russell worked for 31 years at DANA, welding, and as a crane operator until retirement in 1994. He always enjoyed anything with wheels, especially off-road vehicles like ATVs and Jeeps. He loved watching racing and always remembered with fond memories going to see the World Outlaws at Willow Grove. He also loved Dachshunds. He was a member of Port Clinton Fish and Game. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Todd G. Lesher, husband of Diane R. (Hayes), Port Clinton; three beloved grandsons: Steven, Michael, and Zachary, Port Clinton; two brothers: Paul Lesher, husband of Annabelle (Dautrich), Wernersville, and Curtis Strausser, husband of Ethel (Sandridge), Tilden Twp.; and two sisters: Rita (Strausser) Bausher, wife of Richard, Mohrsville, and Susan (Strausser) Shollenberger, Mohrsville. He is also survived by his canine companion: Charlie Trouble and feline companion: Otis. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm from Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. A visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 pm in the church. The family suggests, instead of flowers please send donations to: Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County & NJ, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19607 in memory of Russell. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020