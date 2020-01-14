Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road
Hamburg, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:30 PM
Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road
Hamburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Lesher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell M. Lesher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell M. Lesher Obituary
Russell M. Lesher, 80, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. He was the husband of June G. (Kimmel) Lesher. They were married November 26, 1959 and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Born in Penn Twp., he was the son of the late Paul E. Lesher, and Mabel K. (Blatt) Lesher Strausser. He attended Perry High School. He served in the National Guard. Russell worked for 31 years at DANA, welding, and as a crane operator until retirement in 1994. He always enjoyed anything with wheels, especially off-road vehicles like ATVs and Jeeps. He loved watching racing and always remembered with fond memories going to see the World Outlaws at Willow Grove. He also loved Dachshunds. He was a member of Port Clinton Fish and Game. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Todd G. Lesher, husband of Diane R. (Hayes), Port Clinton; three beloved grandsons: Steven, Michael, and Zachary, Port Clinton; two brothers: Paul Lesher, husband of Annabelle (Dautrich), Wernersville, and Curtis Strausser, husband of Ethel (Sandridge), Tilden Twp.; and two sisters: Rita (Strausser) Bausher, wife of Richard, Mohrsville, and Susan (Strausser) Shollenberger, Mohrsville. He is also survived by his canine companion: Charlie Trouble and feline companion: Otis. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm from Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. A visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 pm in the church. The family suggests, instead of flowers please send donations to: Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County & NJ, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19607 in memory of Russell. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -