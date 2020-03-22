|
|
Russell E. McVaugh Sr., 89, of Robeson Twp., Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Born in Seyfert, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter W. McVaugh and the late Lillian R. (Ludwig) McVaugh. He was the widower of Mary E. (Davis) McVaugh. Russell worked as a miner for 30 years, retiring in 1985 for Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church; Gibraltar, Morgantown, and Brecknock Fire Cos., and Green Hills Sportsmen’s Club. In his free time he enjoyed completing word searches. Surviving Russell are, daughter, Barbara A., wife of Richard Kurtz, of Elverson, Pa.; brother, Melvin H. McVaugh, of Mohnton, Pa.; two sisters, Sandra Horning, of Bowmansville, Pa.; and Linda Nosal, of Ephrata, Pa.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Walter Jr. and Nelson McVaugh; two sisters, Nancy Givens and Patricia Klopp; and a grandson, John. There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Robeson Cemetery, 3520 Plow Rd. Mohnton, PA 19540. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton, PA 19540. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020