Russell Miller

Russell Mark “Russ” Miller, 55, of Robesonia, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020, of natural causes in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Gimina (nee’ Gabriel) Miller. Born March 16, 1965, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Curtis H. & Eleanor R. (nee’ Wagner) Miller. A member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Robesonia, Russ worked as a cabinet installer for Kountry Kraft, Newmanstown, for the last 16 years. He was an avid bowler, having bowled several 300 games; and was a member of the Tile Industry Local # 4. He was a huge Kiss and Judas Priest fan, and loved going to Las Vegas with his cousin Michael. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step daughter: Almirah Gabriel; his siblings: Gordon D. (Megan) Miller & Dennis P. (Dawn) Miller; his niece, Cheyenne N. Miller, & nephew, Hunter P. Miller. Services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 AM, from the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, with Pastor Wayne Rissmiller, officiating. Burial in Heidelberg Cemetery will be private. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday from 9 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Casual/Concert/Cowboys attire requested. Kindly follow recommended CDC guidelines while attending. Contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. www.colefh.com