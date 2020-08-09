1/1
Russell Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Mark “Russ” Miller, 55, of Robesonia, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020, of natural causes in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Gimina (nee’ Gabriel) Miller. Born March 16, 1965, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Curtis H. & Eleanor R. (nee’ Wagner) Miller. A member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Robesonia, Russ worked as a cabinet installer for Kountry Kraft, Newmanstown, for the last 16 years. He was an avid bowler, having bowled several 300 games; and was a member of the Tile Industry Local # 4. He was a huge Kiss and Judas Priest fan, and loved going to Las Vegas with his cousin Michael. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step daughter: Almirah Gabriel; his siblings: Gordon D. (Megan) Miller & Dennis P. (Dawn) Miller; his niece, Cheyenne N. Miller, & nephew, Hunter P. Miller. Services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 AM, from the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, with Pastor Wayne Rissmiller, officiating. Burial in Heidelberg Cemetery will be private. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday from 9 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Casual/Concert/Cowboys attire requested. Kindly follow recommended CDC guidelines while attending. Contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. www.colefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
402 East Penn Avenue
Robesonia, PA 19551
(610) 693-6347
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved