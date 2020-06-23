Russell Moore Russell Moore 65, of Reading received his angel wings on Wednesday June 17, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He is survived by his lifelong companion of 38 years, Carlotta C. Conover. He was born in Newark, N.J. on August 19, 1954 a son of the late James B. and Dorothy Wilson. Russell was employed by Reading High School in the maintenance department for 25 years last working June 17th. He was a tennis coach at Reading High School for the senior boys and girls. Russ was inducted in Tennis Hall of Fame as a player and coach and received COR Tennis Legacy Award. He was a member of Hill Crest Tennis Association. Russell is also survived by his children; Earl Lucas, Fanee Moore-Brown, Rushard Williams, 2 sisters; Yvonne Wilson, Tonya Rice, 6 grandchildren; Ashia Lucas, Earlie Lucas, Aidden J Brown, Rushard Williams, Jr., Ja-Neesa Williams, J’Ven Williams, 2 great grandchildren; Elijah and Sophia and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends. Russ was predeceased by 2 siblings; Edward Moore and Ella “Monique” Arias. A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday June 26, 2020 at 11am in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. A viewing will be Friday 10-11am. Please pay online respects at www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.