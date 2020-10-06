Russell P. Mogel Russell P. Mogel 98, of Windsor Twp., passed peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in his residence, with his devoted wife by his side. He was the loving husband of Evelyn G. (Burrell) Mogel. The couple married on May 23, 1959 & celebrated 61 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Joanne Kissling & husband Wayne, of Reading; son Russell R. Mogel & wife Beth, of Bernville; daughter Karen R. Borrell & husband Daniel, of Hamburg; daughter Sharon L. Mogel, of Bluffton, SC, son Gary A. Mogel & wife Karen, of Bern Twp.; brother Robert Mogel, of Conway SC & sister Bertha Winter, of Reading. He was also blessed with 19 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren. Russell was predeceased by his parents, Paul H. & Ruth L. (Moser) Mogel, daughter Patricia Coogler, son Russell P. Jr., & 2 brothers Richard & Roger. Russell was a Reading High School graduate, class of 1939, attended Albright College and Wyomissing PolyTech. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, from 1944-1946 & received an honorable discharge. Russell worked as a metal chemical analyst at Carpenter Steel Corp. for 13 ½ years. In 1939, he joined the Reading Fire Department as a Riverside Fire Company volunteer member. In 1953, he was elected as an Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Reading, ascended to the rank of Deputy Chief & eventually became Reading’s Fire Chief in 1971, retiring in 1983. He was the owner/operator of Mogel Fire Extinguisher Sales & Service for 67 years, retiring in 2017. Russell was a state certified fire instructor for 45 years, serving as an adjunct instructor at the states fire academy in Lewistown. Russell was an avid hunter & fisherman spending countless hours in the local woods & streams. He enjoyed fly fishing the Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He loved the challenge of beating the video poker machines in Las Vegas, Reno & even Atlantic City. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Russell’s memory may be made to Reading Fire Museum, 501 S. 5th St. Reading, PA 19602, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 421 Windsor St. Reading, PA 19601 & Red Cross of Berks County, 701 Centre Ave. Reading, PA 19601. Thank you, Family Pillars Hospice, of Bethlehem, PA for your kind & caring staff during this time. A special thank you to Dawn, Becky & Latidia. The family will receive family & friends at 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 10 at Aumans Inc., Funeral Home, 390 West Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Graveside services with full Fire Department & Military Honors will immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing & face masks are required in the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com
