|
|
Russell L. “Speedy” “Rusty” Pennock, 68, of Heidelberg Township, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Antoinette M. (Promutico) Pennock. Born in Reading, Mr. Pennock was the son of the late Norman W. and Emma (Shupp) Pennock. He was a 1971 graduate of Reading High School and was employed by Fluidics-Emcor, of Reading, as a maintenance mechanic retiring in September of 2019. In addition to his wife, Mr. Pennock is survived by his son, Dario M. Pennock, husband of Jennifer Lee Harris, of Muhlenberg Township; and was preceded in death by his son, Daniel J. Pennock, April 1995. He is also survived by his siblings: Herbert W. Pennock, husband of Barbara Pennock, of West Lawn; Thomas J. Pennock, husband of Diane Pennock, of Exeter Township; Janet M. Peters, wife of Nelson Peters, of Lititz; Shirley Lausch, wife of Dale Lausch, of Michigan; Eleanor Snyder, wife of John D. Snyder, of Lititz; Mary Urich, wife of William Urich, of Sinking Spring; and was preceded in death by Christopher and Norman D. Pennock. Mr. Pennock is also survived by his niece, Francesca D. Palmieri, of Reading; along with many nieces and nephews. Russ will always be remembered for his ability to make anyone laugh at any time. He could talk to total strangers like he knew them all their lives. He will truly be missed by many. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Mr. Russell L. Pennock. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020