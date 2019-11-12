|
|
Russell Dale Pierce Russell Dale Pierce, 81, of Cumru Township, went to be with his Savior on November 09, 2019. He was born to the late Walter Clyde and Audrey Ruth (Kress) Pierce on July 17, 1938, in Iselin, PA. Russell was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he earned his BS, MS and PhD in Physics. He worked at Bell Labs from 1966 until his retirement in 2004. Russell was a hard working family man, who also possessed a deep devotion to his faith. He was an active member of Victory Baptist Church, in Reading, where he was the treasurer, sang in the choir and volunteered. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, listening to classical music, playing water volleyball at the Heritage of Green Hills and going on cruises. Russell treasured his grandchildren and spending time with his family. Russell’s spirit is carried on by his wife of 53 years Elizabeth Ann (McMurtry) Pierce; three sons, David Pierce, of New York, NY; Michael Pierce and his wife Keri, of Denver, PA; Stephen Pierce and his wife Sherri, of Marion, IN; six grandchildren, Ethan Pierce, Brendan Pierce, Logan Pierce, Abigail Pierce, Riley Pierce, Owen Pierce; and brother Richard Pierce and his wife Phyllis, of Hillsboro, MO. A man of integrity and humility, Russell devoted his life to his family, faith and profession. His family loved him dearly and he will be remembered for his strength, faith and love for them. Viewings for Russell are scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church, 1059 Victory Circle, Reading, PA 19605. Funeral services will occur Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church, 1059 Victory Circle, Reading, PA 19605. A graveside committal will follow funeral services at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W Neversink Rd, Reading, PA 19606. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1059 Victory Circle, Reading, PA 19605. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Pierce family. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp. is honored to serve Russell and his loving family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019