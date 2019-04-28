Russell W. Taras, age 93, passed away peacefully in the Reading Hospital on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019. Born in Northampton, Pa., he was the son of the late Wasil and Anna (Wicinski) Taras.

He was predeceased in 2015 by his loving wife and polka partner of 65 years, Catherine "Kasha" (Macczak) Taras. Surviving are sister, Helen Katarzynski, of Reading;

nephew, Andrew Philipczak Jr., of Montrose Manor; son, Russell J. and wife, Cheryl, of Rochester, N.Y.; and grandsons, Neil, Tyler and Bryce; daughter, Yvonne M. Dufft and husband, William, of Shillington.

Russell was a World War II Army infantry veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served in the Battle of the Bulge and other conflicts. He was employed by Continental Can on Laurel Street in Reading for 42 years in a variety of laboring positions. Russell was a member of Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Reading Ukrainian Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, gardener, woodworker and all-around tinkerer. He loved to polka dance with Kasha and Yvonne, and was often seen

bartending at Nativity BVM Church summer polka picnics at the Flying Hills Picnic Grove.

Viewing will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 8-10:00 a.m., at Nativity BVM Church at 501 Summit Avenue, Reading (Millmont); Funeral Mass to be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Nativity BVM Church cemetery.

Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.



