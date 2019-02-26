Russell Joseph Thompson, 66, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa., passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Reading Hospital/Tower Health in West Reading, Pa.

Born January 18, 1953, in Upper Darby, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph Thompson and Eleanor (Gorman) Siess. Russell was the husband of Marian "Bonnie" (Shacklock) Thompson.

He had been employed by Phone America prior to retiring in 2013. Russell enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of Mohnton Gun Club.

Surviving along with his wife are his 3 daughters: Amy, wife of Alex Gray, of West Grove, Pa., Carolyn, wife of

Daniel Haas, of Harrisburg, Pa., Louise Thompson, fiancee of John Peoples, of Claymont, Del.; his brother, Robert Thompson, of Hyattsville, Md.; his sister, Suzanne Cutter, of Lewes, Del.; and 4 grandchildren: Reagan, Tyler, Caleb and Zoey.

He was predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Mawson.

A visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, Pa., on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to

follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at . Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



