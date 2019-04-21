Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Wilhelm.

Russell E. Wilhelm, 94, of Bern Twp., passed away Tuesday, April 16th, at Berks Heim, Bern Twp.

Russell was born in Sinking Spring on April 24, 1924, a son of the late Florence R. (Gottshall) and Edgar J. Wilhelm. He was predeceased by his first wife of 55 years,

Violet M. (Ziegler) Wilhelm, and his second wife, Marie (Angstadt) Wilhelm.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a staff sergeant in World War II, serving as a radioman on supply planes in the South Pacific and earning a Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and European, African, Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 4 Bronze Stars.

Russell and Violet were owners of the Pleasantville Hotel for 21 years until 1976. He worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Oley, retiring in 1979. He was a

member of Masonic Lodge #665, Ephrata and Rural Letter Carriers Association.

Russell is survived by three daughters: Linda A., wife of John Zielinski, of Shillington; Patricia J., wife of Joseph Adamczyk, of Mohnton; and Cathy L., companion of Steve Steffe, of Leesport. He is also survived by four grand-children; and seven great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, James E. Wilhelm; daughter, Barbara M. Wilhelm; grandson, Jamie L. Smith; and brother, Willbur Wilhelm.

As a father, Russell was a great "I told you so"-er and

advice giver but also was very generous when helping his children and grandchildren when needed.

In 2012 he moved to Berks Leisure Living, Bern

Township, where he lived for four years and pleased to be the "best dressed man." Russell went steady with several different ladies, one at a time, of course. Special thank you to the staff: Nancy, Maria and Pat for your good, kind care. Upon moving to Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown, Russell

decided to introduce himself as … "Call me Rusty, because I'm old." There he told stories about the hotel and charmed the residents and staff with his good humor and pocket iPod playing Big Band music. Of course, he had a girl friend there, too. Thank you to the many staff for looking after Rusty. In the spring of 2018, he moved to Berks Heim, where he continued to share his love of music and switched to tales of the milkshake stand he ran for his parents when he was a teenager. And, yes, he was still a sharp dresser and flirted with the ladies, including the staff. Words cannot express how grateful his daughters are for the excellent care he received at Berks Heim, up to the very end. Unit B2 rocks!

Friends are invited to gather Wednesday, from 12 to 1:00 p.m. at Feeney Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Berks Heim Patient Activity Fund, 1011 Berks Road, Leesport, PA 19533.

