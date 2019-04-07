Russell Luther Yeager, "Rip," 79, of Cape May, formerly from Reading, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, in Cape May Hospital.
Russell married Ursel (Gahlert) on
September 3, 1965, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Luther Yeager and Carrie (Horning) Yeager. He worked at Diamond Brothers, and Marshall Chevrolet as a salesperson. He formed his own band called Rip and the Rustlers, then Music by Rip, and was a DJ known as DJ Rip. Russell served in the Army in the Artillery Division. Rip loved fishing and painting. He was very creative, loved being at the shore, sharing jokes and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Additional survivors include his two daughters, Denise A. Ebelhar and husband, Scott, of Muhlenberg Township; and Robin D. Leier and husband, Rick, of Shillington. There are three grandsons: Ryan, Bryan and Sean; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Jeanette (Yeager) Hunsberger; two nieces and three nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Douglass Yeager.
Services are private.