Russell Zerbe


1959 - 2020
Russell Zerbe Obituary
Russell Edward Zerbe, Jr., 61, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 5:15 pm in Spruce Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, West Reading. Born in Reading, Russell was the son of the late Russell Edward Zerbe, Sr. and Hortencia (Hernandez) Zerbe. Russell was of the Catholic Faith and was employed by BERCO. There are no immediate survivors. Graveside Service will be held privately in Gethsemane Cemetery. Reverend Monsignor John J. Grabish will officiate. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
