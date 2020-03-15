|
|
Ruth A. Benedict, 58, of Reading, passed away on March 13, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Richard C. Schlicher and the late Lucy A. (Bechtel) Schlicher, who passed away in 2006. Ruth worked as an occupational therapist at KenCrest and most recently worked for the PA Liquor Control Board at Kenhorst Plaza. Survivors: father, Richard; sister, Anita L., wife of Ken Church; niece Barbara, wife of Richard Hunter; nephew, Scott Church and wife, Christina; six great nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown is handling arrangements. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ruth’s memory may be made to National Audubon Society, www.audubon.org
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020