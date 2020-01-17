Home

Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Ruth A. Berstler Obituary
Ruth A. Berstler, 91, formerly of Centerport, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Maidencreek Place. She previously resided at Franklin and Noble Manor, in Shoemakersville. She was the wife of Kenneth M. Berstler, who died July 7, 2000. Born in Upper Bern Twp., she was the daughter of the late Raymond I. and Mamie E. (Hummel) Minnich. Ruth worked for Northwest Assembly, Reading, and last worked for Burger King, in Leesport. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hamburg. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Central Berks Fire Company and beneficial association, Centerport, and the Hamburg Senior Citizens. Ruth enjoyed crocheting and growing violets and sharing them with others. Ruth is survived by her children: Roy M. Berstler, husband of Darlene, Hamburg; David C. Berstler, husband of Diana, Riverview Park; and Diane E. (Berstler) Spayd, Sinking Spring; her daughter-in-law, Paula J. (Wagaman) Berstler, Hyde Park; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Donald M. Berstler, who died September 10, 2014. Services will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Tuckerton. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First United Church of Christ, 76 S 3rd Street, Hamburg, PA 19526, or Central Berks Fire Company, P.O. Box 306, Centerport, PA 19516. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
