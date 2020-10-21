1/1
Ruth A. Himmelberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Himmelberger Ruth A. Himmelberger (Herb) passed peacefully at ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale, PA on October 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Ruth was born on March 2, 1927 in Reading, PA to Helen (Schweitzer) and Walter Herb. She was an accomplished and sought-after seamstress working throughout the textile and clothing mills in Reading. Over the years she also worked for St. Lawrence Dairy, Yorgey’s Dry Cleaners, and as a seamstress for Ruth Maurer Draperies. Ruth was an animal lover and kept poodles and pet birds throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching, loved her automobiles, and was an avid bowler. She and her husband Donald adored dancing and socializing together. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Herb; nephews Steven Herb, Paul Herb, and David Herb; nieces Sandy Adams, and Katrina Murphy; and a host of grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Himmelberger; brothers Walter Herb and Wilbur Herb; sisters Eleanor Homan, Dorothy Herb, and Shirley Spiese; niece Nancy Stripe and nephew Kris Spiese. Friends are invited to gather graveside at Forest Hills Cemetery following interment at 2:30 on Friday, October 30. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Himmelberger family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auman's Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved