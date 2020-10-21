Ruth A. Himmelberger Ruth A. Himmelberger (Herb) passed peacefully at ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale, PA on October 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Ruth was born on March 2, 1927 in Reading, PA to Helen (Schweitzer) and Walter Herb. She was an accomplished and sought-after seamstress working throughout the textile and clothing mills in Reading. Over the years she also worked for St. Lawrence Dairy, Yorgey’s Dry Cleaners, and as a seamstress for Ruth Maurer Draperies. Ruth was an animal lover and kept poodles and pet birds throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching, loved her automobiles, and was an avid bowler. She and her husband Donald adored dancing and socializing together. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Herb; nephews Steven Herb, Paul Herb, and David Herb; nieces Sandy Adams, and Katrina Murphy; and a host of grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Himmelberger; brothers Walter Herb and Wilbur Herb; sisters Eleanor Homan, Dorothy Herb, and Shirley Spiese; niece Nancy Stripe and nephew Kris Spiese. Friends are invited to gather graveside at Forest Hills Cemetery following interment at 2:30 on Friday, October 30. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com
