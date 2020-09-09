1/
Ruth A. Stefanik
Ruth A. Stefanik Ruth A. Stefanik, 75, of Carlisle, PA, died August 31, 2020, at 11:30AM in the Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born in Washington, DC, Ruth lived in New York City before retiring in Carlisle, PA. She was the daughter of the late Ruth (Hepburn) and Bernard C. Martin. Ruth loved to crochet and talk Baseball with her friends. She retired from Bonton in Carlisle, PA. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Stefanik, who died in 2001; and her brother, Carroll B. Martin. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Michael G. Stefanik of Spring Township.; nieces; and nephews. Services will be private at the family convenience. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
