1/
Ruth Adam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Adam Ruth A. (Heffelfinger) Adam, 94, a resident of Villa St. Elizabeth, Senior Living Community, Wyomissing and formerly of Topton, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Tower Health - Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Kermit F. Adam, who died on May 21, 2006. Born in Summit Hill, PA , Ruth was a daughter of the late Orville W. and Violet A. (Bartholomew) Heffelfinger. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton. Ruth worked as a Waitress for many years, and was a “Jack of All Trades.” She was a member of the Topton Lioness Club and enjoyed playing cards and jig-saw puzzles. Ruth is survived by her two children, Penny A. (Gregory) Hoppes, Allentown, Elisabeth K. (Adam) Wetzel, Topton; daughter-in-law, Diane Gregory, Virginia; sisters, Faye C. Gross and Viola I. Smith; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by two sons, Theodore Gregory and Terry Gregory; grandson, Robert Heffner; and siblings, Helen Breiner, Nathan Heffelfinger, Thomas Heffelfinger, Ernest Heffelfinger, Bessie Henry and Shirley Rehrig. Graveside services to celebrate Ruth’s life and burial will be held privately in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton, PA. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved