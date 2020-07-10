Ruth Adam Ruth A. (Heffelfinger) Adam, 94, a resident of Villa St. Elizabeth, Senior Living Community, Wyomissing and formerly of Topton, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Tower Health - Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Kermit F. Adam, who died on May 21, 2006. Born in Summit Hill, PA , Ruth was a daughter of the late Orville W. and Violet A. (Bartholomew) Heffelfinger. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton. Ruth worked as a Waitress for many years, and was a “Jack of All Trades.” She was a member of the Topton Lioness Club and enjoyed playing cards and jig-saw puzzles. Ruth is survived by her two children, Penny A. (Gregory) Hoppes, Allentown, Elisabeth K. (Adam) Wetzel, Topton; daughter-in-law, Diane Gregory, Virginia; sisters, Faye C. Gross and Viola I. Smith; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by two sons, Theodore Gregory and Terry Gregory; grandson, Robert Heffner; and siblings, Helen Breiner, Nathan Heffelfinger, Thomas Heffelfinger, Ernest Heffelfinger, Bessie Henry and Shirley Rehrig. Graveside services to celebrate Ruth’s life and burial will be held privately in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton, PA. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
