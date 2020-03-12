|
|
Ruth Ann Miller, 65, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the evening hours Monday, March 9, 2020, in her residence. She was the wife of Glen R. Miller. Born Saturday, October 2, 1954, in Bellefonte, Centre Co., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth L. & Doris A. (nee’ Robinson) Johnson. In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her children: Kimberly M. (Michael A.) Bush, Glen David (Tanya) Miller, Jason S. Miller, & Erica L. (Richard) Vargas; her grandchildren: Joshua A. Miller, Catherine A. Miller, Kiersten Miller, Kelsey Miller, Jason “JJ” Miller, Kylie Amadore-Miller, Nicholas Vargas, Kayla Vargas, & Mikaela Vargas; her great-grandchildren: Azekial Fowler & Malek Ebrahim; & by her siblings: Kenneth Johnson, Russell Johnson, Doris Fretz, & Julie Reynolds. A gathering to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1pm, at the Womelsdorf Fire Company Social Quarters, 20 N. Front St., Womelsdorf. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020