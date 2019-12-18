|
|
Ruth A. Boyer, 84, of Reading, passed away Wed, December 18, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Ruth, a daughter of the late Calvin H. and Elsie G. (Miller) Boyer, was born in Wernersville. She is survived by a brother Richard G. Boyer, husband of June, Richland; and a sister in law, Melvia Boyer, Newmanstown; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, William E. Boyer, Earl Boyer, and John Boyer. Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, Dec. 20th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:00 PM, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private. The family requests no flowers, instead memorial contributions may be made to Prospectus Berco, 840 William Lane, Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019