Ruth L. Brooke, 81, wife of R. Dennis Brooke, of

Bechtelsville, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at

ManorCare in Pottstown.

Born in Amityville, she was the daughter of the late Lora (Moser) and Stanley Gross. Ruth graduated from Daniel Boone High School. She worked at Suburban Cable/Comcast as a bookkeeper. Ruth was a devoted member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bechtelsville and spent many years singing in the choir.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Shelly (Brooke) Fullwood, wife of Dave Fullwood; one granddaughter, Sallyann; and two grandsons, Brady and Will.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Mary (Levengood), Harvey, Vernon, Norman, James and Harold.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed snowy winters and arranging flowers for friends and family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville, Pa. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Amityville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

