Ruth C. Wagner Ruth C. Wagner, 91, of Pine St., Hamburg, (formerly of Fisher Dam Road, Tilden Twp.) passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, September 5, 2020, in the residence of her daughter and son-in-law. She was the wife of the late Clarence W. Wagner, who passed away on January 5, 2005. They were married on June 26, 1948. Born in Tilden Twp., she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. And May F. (Yeager) Stoudt. Ruth graduated from Hamburg High School in 1946. She worked at Werner’s Dairy Bar; Big John’s; March Sportswear, and the Laurel Nursing Home’s Laundry Dept. She was a lifetime member of St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp. Ruth was also a member of Central Berks Fire Company and beneficial association, Centerport; and the Hamburg and Shartlesville Senior Citizens. She and her husband enjoyed many bus trips with the Shartlesville Seniors. Ruth was a board game and card enthusiast. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed being able to sew for her family. Ruth also valued spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Ruth is survived by her daughter: Lori K. (Wagner), wife of Jeffrey R. Miller, Shoemakersville; and one grandson: Matthew J. Miller, fiancé of Alexandra Shapiro, of Maryland. She was predeceased by her son: Dale A. Wagner (October 10, 1970); two brothers: Norman J. Stoudt and Charles B. Stoudt; and one sister: Violet M. (Stoudt) Shollenberger. She also loved her many nieces and nephews, and their extended families. Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am from St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A viewing will be held in the church Saturday 9:00 to 11:00 am. Please practice protocols set by the CDC. Those attending will be required to wear masks and practice social distance. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.