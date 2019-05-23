Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth (McDaniel) Carraway, 92, of State College, Pa., formerly of Reading, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Mount Nittany Medical Center, State

College, Pa.

She was the devoted wife of the late Isaiah Carraway. The couple married in Chesterfield, S.C., on June 29, 1946.

Born in Concord, N.C., on February 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Henry and Nora (Brewer) McDaniel.

She was a graduate of Logan High School in Concord, N.C., and went on to Beauty School in Greensboro, N.C. She was employed with Reading Hospital from 1963 where she started in housekeeping. She was part of the first class to be Certified Nurse's Assistants in The Reading Hospital, a

position she held until she retired in 1989.

Mrs. Carraway was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her remaining children: William Carraway, of Reading, Pa., Vernon Carraway and his wife, Charlotte, of State College, Pa., Yvonne (Carraway) Copeland, of Concord, N.C., and Sheila Carraway, of Reading, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; 18

great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Ruth is predeceased by her three children: Ossie Carraway, Ronald Carraway and Patricia (Carraway) Jackson; two

grandchildren, Langston Carraway and Michelle Carraway; a great-great-grandchild, Elijah Carraway; and eight siblings: Elsie (McDaniel) Grier, Berthenia (McDaniel) Evans, John Archie McDaniel, Lucille (McDaniel) Wilson, Helen (McDaniel) Black, James McDaniel, Martha McDaniel and Harry McDaniel.

Home Going services for Mrs. Ruth will be Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Zion Baptist Church, 244

Washington St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends are invited to a viewing in the church on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial

Gardens.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.



