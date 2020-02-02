Home

Ruth Coleman Obituary
Ruth A. Coleman, 71, of Annville, passed away, Friday, January 31, 2020, in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Born July 2, 1948, in N Heidelberg Twp., she was a daughter of the late Paul G. & Matilda B. (Hull) Behney. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine E. “Gerrie” Barringer, Robesonia. She was predeceased by her siblings: Wendel Behney, Harry Behney, Sandra Heblow and Kathryn “Kitty” Field. There are no services scheduled. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -