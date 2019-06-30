Ruth Marie (Dunkelberger) Coller, 85, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in ManorCare in Laureldale.

Born in Shoemakersville on August 29, 1933, Ruth was a daughter of the late Leroy and Margaret (Zimmerman) Dunkelberger.

She was a graduate of Mount Alvernia High School. Ruth was first employed with Penn Optical for 10 years before becoming a mixologist. That was Ruth's passion; she was a hardworking woman but she loved what she did. She worked at the Reading Motor Inn, Reading Airport Bar, The Abe Lincoln and the Guard House. Besides mixing drinks for family, friends and new acquaintances, she

enjoyed bingo.

Surviving is her only child, Donna Marie Coller, of

California; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was predeceased by all of her siblings: Charles, Katherine, Dorothy, Norman, Betty, Pearl, Marlene, Shirley, Kenny and Arlan.

Services for Ruth are private and at the convenience of the family.

Services for Ruth are private and at the convenience of the family.

Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to serve the family.




