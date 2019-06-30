Ruth A. Cook, 92 yrs., of Elverson, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the TowerHealth/Reading Hospital and

Medical Center, following an illness.

She was born on Monday, October 11, 1926, in Elverson. Ruth was the daughter of the late W. Russell and Anna (Ohlinger) Filmore. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Cook, who died Feb. 3, 2015.

Ruth was a homemaker to her beloved family. She

enjoyed all sports, especially college basketball and bird watching. Ruth and her late husband traveled to many

locations that were the best settings for bird watching.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Filmore; and two sisters, Myrtle Geiger and Marie Bernstal.

Surviving are three sons: James R. (Sonia) Cook, of Downingtown; Robert R. (Peggy) Cook, of Elverson; and David B. (Susan) Cook, of Geigertown; a daughter, Nancy M. Cook, of St. Peters; a brother, Robert Filmore, of Lititz; and two sisters, Alyce McEwen, of Honey Brook; and

Dorothy Trate, of Birdsboro. There are four grandchildren: Jeffrey Cook, Kelli (Joseph) Cioffi, Elisabeth (Christopher) Lyons and William (Casey) Cook; and six great-grandchildren: Cooper, Molly, Taylor, Stuart, Olive and Carter; two stepgrandchildren, David and Paula Oakes; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Lucy and Sage.

A memorial service will be held later. The date, time and location will be posted in the near future. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at the Elverson Methodist Cemetery.

Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc., of Honey Brook, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Ruth to Hawk Mountain Association, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, PA 19529.

For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.



