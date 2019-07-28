Ruth Cook

Service Information
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA
19344
(610)-273-3914
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Brick Lane Community Church
52 Brick Lane
Elverson, PA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Brick Lane Community Church
52 Brick Lane
Elverson, PA
Obituary
Ruth A. Cook, 92 yrs., of Elverson, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the TowerHealth/Reading Hospital and

Medical Center, following an illness.

She was the wife of the late Robert E. Cook, who died on Feb. 3, 2015.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday,

August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Brick Lane Community Church, 52 Brick Lane, Elverson. The family will receive friends starting at 9:30 a.m., at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at the Elverson Methodist Cemetery.

Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc., of Honey Brook, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Ruth to Hawk Mountain Association, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, Pa. 19529

For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 28, 2019
